National Growth: Expert Harps On Technology Advancement

The General Manager, NTA Educational Television (ETV), Mrs Esosa Ukponmwan says technology advancement is important in any nation’s development.

Ukponmwan said this during the ongoing NTA ETV National Children’s Arts, Science and Technology Expo in Abuja.

The theme of the expo is “ Achieving self sufficiency in agriculture, meeting the challenges of security and exposition of alternative energy as pathway to national development’’.

”A nation that is self-sufficient in agriculture, internally secured and striding on technological and scientific projects is well on its way to national development.

”Any country that will advance needs technology and we want to build up the children at an earlier age so that they get involved in science and technology.’’

Ukponmwan said that initially the expo started as an art exhibition but NTA decided to add science and technology because the nation needs technology.

”So that they can take the future generation and Nigeria to the next level, we added science project to the arts exhibition.

” Most importantly, we have children from all the states of the federation and the aim is bringing them together for unity.

”As they interact with other children from other parts of the country, they know about the cultures of others and how they behave and also make friends apart from winning projects.

“The 2018 expo is the 12th in the series and it is organised annually,’’ she said,

She said that the expo was first organised by NTA stations in the states and the first three winners from the states were brought to Abuja to compete against each other.

