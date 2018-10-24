NAFEST: Monarch Charges Govt On Cultural Heritage

The Eze Igbu Akoh of Akoh Kingdom in Ahoada East Local Government Area, Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi has charged the federal and state governments to use the ongoing 2018 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) to bring back the lost cultural heritage of the people.

Eze Ikegbidi, who said this in an interview with newsmen regretted that most ethnic nationalities in the country were losing their cultural identities to foreign culture.

The monarch particularly blamed the high incidence of criminality, among youths on the erosion of cultural values, stressing that most of what happens today in the society is not only satanic but strange to the cultural heritage of Rivers people.

The royal father who said that culture contributes 95 percent to peace, said that culturally, Rivers and the rest of the Niger Delta region were known to be peaceful and hospitable as the culture of th people does not encourage killings and beheading of victims and described it as strange.

“I think that NAFEST provides the platform to revive our culture. The Rivers man is known for his good nature.

“We are known for our peaceful disposition; what is happening today is strange to our culture”, he said.

Eze Ikegbidi used the occasion to praise Governor Nyesom Wike for bringing the festival to the state, stressing that it will provide opportunity for the people of the state to showcase their rich cultural heritage to the world.