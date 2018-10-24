NAFEST 2018: RSG Gets Kudos Over Free Medical Outreach

Indigenes and non-indigenes in Rivers State have commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for painstakingly spending huge sums of money in ensuring that drugs and free medical treatment were made available for the people as part of efforts to ensure a successful hosting of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) in the state.

They lauded the state government for giving opportunity to jobless young men and women to learn enduring skills to make them self-reliant and independent, and help create wealth and economic development in the state.

They said that the state government’s strategy re-enforces the cardinal thrust of the Wike-led administration in building the enabling foundations for sustainable development anchored on enduring health and wealth of the people of the state.

In an interview with The Tide, last Monday, during the 2018 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) pre-event free medical outreach at Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, a Chief Medical Laboratory Scientist, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Dr Harrison Eruotor commended the governor for investing massively to ensure the smooth running of the free medical services.

Eruotor noted that the turn-out of residents of the state has been encouraging, while explaining that various illnesses were diagnosed at the critical event.

“For those found not healthy, drugs are prescribed and administered at the same time to patients,” Eruotor added.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana