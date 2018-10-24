Mahrez Proving Worth For City

Riyad Mahrez is starting to prove his worth for Manchester City, following yet another stellar performance for the English Premier League champions this past weekend.

The Algeria international has found form following a slow to life at the Etihad Stadium and put in yet another superb shift as the Sky Blues thumped Burnley 5-0 at the weekend.

City head coach Pep Guardiola kept faith in Mahrez despite the former Leicester City winger taking time to settle in Manchester, and it has paid diviends.

Mahrez has now scored three goals in nine games this season, including a stunning strike in their thumping of Burmley.

“Mahrez played with personality,’ said Guadiola.

“He scored a great goal, the assists he created, how aggressive he was, was so good.

“He’s a guy who likes to play with the ball. He goes to the byline, can score with left and right. A good signing for us.’’