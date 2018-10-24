Lawyer Urges Graduates To Acquire Entrepreneurial Skills

An Ilorin-based lawyer, Mr Goke Bello, has urged fresh graduates to acquire entrepreneurial skills and be self-reliant, saying white collar jobs are “elusive”.

Bello gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Ilorin yesterday.

He said that graduates should make things happen with the skills they could acquire from vocational and skills acquisition centres.

According to him, many graduates do not believe anymore in their self worth, adding, they keep searching for government jobs for years until they become useless.

“Fresh graduates that have what it takes to change their story are wasting on the street searching for job endlessly; start creating your own brand and stop waiting for white collar jobs.

“You can be a boss on your own when you make use of what God deposited in you. Your two hands and eyes are there for you to be productive,” he said.

Bello called on government and investors to empower the teeming youths and help them be self-reliant.