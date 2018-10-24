Kutigi For Burial, Today

The family of late Justice Idris Kutigi has announced his burial ceremony for October 24 and 25.

A statement issued, yesterday by the family’s first child, Mrs Binta Aliyu, said the body of the late jurist had been scheduled to arrive in Abuja from London this morning.

“The burial will take place same day at 2.00 p.m. at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, after the Janazah prayers at the National Mosque, Abuja.

“Fidau prayers will take place (tomorrow) at 10.00 a.m. at the residence of the late jurist in Asokoro, Abuja.

“The Fidau prayers will also take place simultaneously at the Etsu Nupe’s Palace in Bida and in Kutigi, Niger State.”

The retired Justice died on Saturday night at a UK hospital after a protracted illness. He was 78 years old.

The late Kutigi was a Nigerian lawyer and judge.

He was Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Niger State before becoming a high court judge.

Kutigi joined the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1992 and served as Chief Justice from January 30, 2007 until December 30, 2009.