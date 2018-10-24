Group Plans Cassava Processing Centres

A group, the Cassava Growers Association of Nigeria (CGAN) , Osun State chapter has said that it is working towards setting up cassava processing centres across the state to process cassava into finish products.

Chairman of CFAN, Mr Musefiu Ganiyu, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Osogbo, Friday, did not, however, state when the project will commence.

According to him, one of the major challenges facing cassava farmers in the State is that of marketing of their produce after the harvest.

He expressed concern that cassava flour processing companies which were given grants by the government to buy cassava from the local farmers, were not patronizing them, adding that such attitude has negatively impacted on the income and profits of its members.

Ganiyu said that when the proposed processing centres materialize, that it would ease the marketing of finished cassava products with the added value.

“Though the price we sell to buyers is moderate, but by setting up cassava processing centres by ourselves, it will yield more returns for farmers.

“Right now, we only sell our produce to people from the local market who process and turn them to garri and fufu”, he said.

The chairman also said that cassava produce, in finished form, would yield more profit for farmers, considering the state of the country’s economy.

“We are, however, working towards having our own cassava processing centres across the State, and even if it will be just for processing garri alone, we will start from there and other things will follow”, he said.