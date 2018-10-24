Group Clears NDPR On MoU Implementation

The six host families under the umbrella of OML 53 Land Owners’Association, Omerelu, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State have cleared the Niger Delta Petroleum Resources (NDPR) operating in the area of any wrong-doing with regard to the implementations of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The group also averred the the company did not enter the community forcefully as alleged in Some quarters but followed due processes with the consent of the affected land owners in the community.

The group stated its position in a release signed by Chairman, Mr Kizito Wala; Secretary, Wokoma Godwin; PRO, Chile Lawson Igwe, and Youth Leader, Nnamdi Agbobi; on behalf of the association and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, Monday.

According to the group, the company after surveying the earmarked the affected areas of land, later paid for damages of economic trees as well as the payment of the first part payment for land lease to the community.

They disclosed that the money was paid equitably and distributed equally among the beneficiaries of the affected land owners in the community.

“Records to these claims are available. We stand firm to state here that all our agreed terms with the company had been duly met accordingly.

“For record purposes, the payments were done on 18th July and 20th November, all in 2017”.

The group, however, stated that modalities for the review of the agreement/MoU were ongoing while members of the committee were selected from the six families that made up the land lord community to NDPR project.

The statement further urged members of the society to disregard any wrong information given as regards to the NDPR project in the area, as it was false and misleading aimed at causing problem among the host families and the entire Omerelu community at large.