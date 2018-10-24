Expert Identifies Cause Of Building Collapse …Wants Builders To Engage Professionals

A stakeholder in the building industry, Hamlton Udoh has called on builders to engage the services of professionals when undertaking any type of building.

Udoh, a quantity surveyor gave the charge in an interview with The Tide last Monday in Port Harcourt.

He spoke against the backdrop of the recent collapse of a building on Bonny Street in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Udoh noted that the refusal to enage the services of professionals often lead to collapse of many building according to him, engaging professionals especially quantity surveyors before starting a building project would provide help the builder with an insight to into the quantity and qualityand quality of materials to be used in the building.

He said, “a qualified quantity surveyor would help the builder prepare bill of quantities and schedule of materials, which is a vital document that enables him exercise control and provide some level of checks and balances on the project’’.

He explained quantity surveyor’s document helps prevent defective building and curbs project abandonment, “because the quantity surveyor uses the drawings of the various professionals to estimate the overall project cost’’.

Udoh stated that, “for the Bonny Street INCIDENT, we cannot ascertain the quality of the wood used for the decking and the age plays a role too in the firmness of the decking.

“On a close look, we found that the wood was rotten and didn’t at all look like strong timber as the owners of the building claimed. Some parts of the decking have been replaced with not too solid wood. The advice of a quantity surveyor should be sought even if it is just renovation’’.

Tonye Nria-Dappa