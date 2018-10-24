Curfew: Kaduna Residents Get Four-Hour Window To Restock

The Kaduna State Government has eased off the 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis, giving residents between 1pm to 5pm “to restock on essentials”.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said this in a statement yesterday in Kaduna, made available to newsmen.

Aruwan however, said that the window did not include residents of Kabala West, Kabala Doki, Sabon-Tasha, Narayi and Maraban Rido where the 24-hour curfew still remains in place.

According to him, the decision was the outcome of the State Security Council meeting held yesterday.

He disclosed that the security council had also relaxed the curfew on Kasuwan Magani and Kujama situated about 50 kilometers from Kaduna, allowing movement between 6am and 5pm.

“The curfew in Kasuwan Magani and Kujama remains but will now be enforced from dusk to dawn – from 5pm to 6am till further notice.

“The State Security Council determined that threats continue in Kabala West, Kabala Doki, Sabon-Tasha, Narayi and Maraban Rido within Kaduna metropolis where attacks on places of worship were either attempted overnight or contemplated.