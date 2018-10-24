Bizman Blames Immaturity, Misunderstanding For Divorce Cases

A manager at Royal Salt Company, Mr Jacob Ejike has attributed the high rate of separations and divorce to lack of maturity and understanding between the couples.

Mr Ejike, who stated this while speaking with our correspondent in Port Harcourt last Monday noted that most couples entered into marriage because others were getting married as a result there was lack of understanding among most couples.

He stated that impatience could also cause the problem. Mr Ejike attributed divorce to lack of finance, on the part of the husband which the wife often finds difficult to tolerate.

He advised couples to be faithful and transparent to one another.

In a related development, a Port Harcourt-based lawyer and a legal assistant to a High Court judge, Mrs Blessing Kpalukwu has attributed the collapse of young marriage to lack of tolerance among couples.

Mrs Kpalukwu while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt at the weekend said that there were a lot of factors that were responsible for separation of couples.

She said adultery was another issue as well as going into marriage with the wrong intention and getting to believe that marriage is just a bed of roses without thorns.

She noted that lack of tolerance among the couples and infertility from the wife could result in separation.

She urged parents not to be in a hurry to send their children off into marriages without first inculcating in them virtues of a good marriage.

She advised that children should be mentally prepared for every eventuality that occurres in marriage to give them the spirit of tolerance.

“You start from childhood to prepare their mind for every eventuality, teach them tolerance, teach them to overlook”, she said.

She further stated that only should the children be prepared mentally, but they should be taught good manners, and the fear of God.

Mrs Kpalukwu stated that adultery, deceit, violence and failure of consummation of the marriage, could be reasons couples often filed for divorce. “There are so many grounds, there is the issue of adultery, deceit, and then their marriage”, she noted.

On custody, Mrs Kpalukwu stated that custody can be granted to whosoever the court deems fit, financially , materially, emotionally and otherwise to take care of the child.

She said the court looks at the age and interest of the child and not the man or woman. “ … who can take care of the children, materially, emotionally and others … “it all depends on the age of the children, because when it comes custody what the court looks at is the interest of the children, not the man or woman”.

She further noted that the law does not specify the amount of time needed for divorce to be made absolute.

“It all depends on the couple involved; I don’t think the law specifies the amount of time”.

Also speaking, Mrs Ngozi Nwome Nwane, a proprietress of Icons Montessori School, Rumuaku in Rupokwu community attributed the belief that most of the broken marriages were as a result of technological exposure, which creates communication gap among couples, and the fact that most women equate themselves with their husbands because of their status.

“Well, I can say it has to do with exposure to technological knowhow, communication gap and pride”, she said.

She went further to state that it was the duty of pastors and parents to explain to children that divorce was not of God.

“Let them know that divorce is not Biblical, it’s not of God; she noted.

Onyebuchi Confidence & Victory Obinna