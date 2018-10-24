Atiku Campaign Organisaton To Run Issue-Based Campaign

The Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation says it will run an issue-based campaign ahead of the 2019 general elections.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the organisation, Segun Showunmi, yesterday in Abuja, linked mismanaged campaigns in previous elections to some of the problems currently facing the country.

Showunmi said that the 2019 election should be issue-based, devoid of slandering and name calling.

“We hold the view that unguarded narrative hurts the country and further divides us as a people.

“Elections come every four years in our country and if great care is not taken, we could hurt the country and its people needlessly and invariably our democracy.

“We have to sign up to these ideals, we can campaign without recourse to hate speech, libels, lies, undue criminalisation of people and each other,’’ he said

The spokesman advised all other political parties to also run issue-based campaigns, saying there was greater value in doing so.

“Nigeria is the most populous black nation on earth and we owe it to ourselves and the black race to be above board,’’ he said.