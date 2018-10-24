Adhere To Safety Procedures, NIOB Tells Artisans

The Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has charged artisans to adhere to safety procedures during construction activities following the increasing rate of human casualties on project sites.

The Chairman, NIOB, Lagos State chapter, Adelaja Adekanmbi gave the charge during a media chat on the institute’s 27th Builders’ Conference in Lagos recently. He decried acts of non-compliance with safety guidelines, by artisans and called for a change of attitude to prevent further loss of lives.

Adekanmbi , while speaking on the theme, “Safety, Health and Environmental Concerns and Their Management on Building Projects, Holistic Approach and Best Practices”, noted that practitioners need to be properly educated on the importance of safety during construction.

He said the conference hopes to bring together professionals in the industry and artisans who are involved in construction activities for training on the use of ‘Personal Protective Equipment’ (PPE) on site.

Adekanmbi further stated that the conference which was held in collaboration with the Lagos State Safety Commission, would harp on the role of government agencies in enforcing and prosecuting offenders in line with its ‘’vision zero’’ tolerance.

“We have discovered that it’s becoming difficult for artisans to observe safety procedures on site and so we want to specifically stress the importance to artisans that it is the only way to prevent accidents.

“The workers and stakeholders on project sites must observe health and safety plan while on site”, he stated.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Planning Committee for the event, Mr. Lucky Isename, explained that “The theme is out to put things right on how safety policies should be adhered to on building project site.