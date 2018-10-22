Violence In Kaduna: Govt Imposes 24-Hr Curfew …Scores Killed, Houses Destroyed …Atiku,Saraki, Others Condemn Mayhem …As Boko Haram Kills 38 In Borno

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has again imposed 24- hours curfew in the state.

“This is a notice of a 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna town and its environs, with immediate effect’ the governor said on his Twitter handle yesterday.

He advised residents to comply with this directive, saying “the decision has been taken in the best interest of the state.”

Fifty-five people were killed on October 18 crisis at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A similar crisis in February left more than 10 people dead in Kasuwan Magani, while 65 suspects involved in the crisis were arraigned in court but the case is still ongoing.

Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, the Force Public Relations Officer disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the violence yesterday in Abuja.

He said that the police deployed included four Police Mobile Force (PMF) units, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Conventional policemen, Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS), Intellegemce Response Team (IRT) and Technical Intelligence (TIU) among others.

Moshood said that the operations would cover the entire Kasuwan Magani and its environs and other flash spots in the state.

“The intervention force will be working in synergy with the Kaduna state police command to ensure that peace and normalcy returns to the area.

“To achieve success, the force will be proactive and strict in the enforcement of its mandate, police standard operations procedures and rules of engament,” he said.

He said that the force would carry out a 24 hours surveillance and patrol, stop and search, continuous raid of identified criminal hideouts and black spots.

The spokesman said that operation would cover communities, towns, villages, vulnerable points, government and private infrastructure.

He enjoined traditional rulers, religious leaders, politicians, parents and guardians to support the police in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Moshood said that 22 suspects directly involved in violence have been arrested and are in police custody assisting the police in the investigation.

The spokesman said that some prominent personalities kidnapped during the violence have also been rescued and reunited with their families.

Meanwhile, the former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar says he is saddened by the loss of 55 lives in a conflict at Kasuwan Magani area of Kaduna State.

Atiku, on his twitter wall, @atiku, said the conflict was avoidable, while he commiserated with the families of the victims.

“I’m saddened by needless loss of scores of lives following avoidable conflict in Kasuwan Magani, Kaduna State, in a pattern that has become too familiar.

“May the souls of the deceased rest even as no efforts should be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said.

The Kaduna State Police Command, had last Friday, said 55 people were killed in the communal crisis at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdur-Rahman said that the police had arrested 22 suspects in connection with the mayhem.

Abdul-Rahaman said mobile and conventional policemen, as well as a team of the state joint security operatives, Operation Yaki, despatched to the town had restored normalcy in the area.

According to him, he has also visited the town and engaged youth leaders, traditional and religious leaders in the efforts to stop the crisis and prevent its spread

Similarly, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the latest communal violence in Kasuwan Magani in Kaduna State which claimed 55 lives.

Reacting to the violent clashes in a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, Buhari said the frequent resort to bloodshed by Nigerians over misunderstandings that can be resolved peacefully, is worrisome.

According to the President, “No culture and religion support the disregard for the sanctity of life,” adding that “peaceful coexistence is necessary for the progress of any society and its wellbeing.”

He noted that without communal harmony, the environment for the conduct of “our everyday businesses would be impossible to achieve.”

Buhari explained that “violence cannot be an alternative to peace. On the contrary, reliance on violence leads to ultimate self-destruction. Violence is an ill wind that blows nobody any good. Embracing peace is a necessity.”

In commending the Kaduna State Government for its rapid response to the crisis, the President appealed to community leaders to engage in regular dialogue to nip imminent crises in the bud, while admonishing the people to develop the spirit of tolerance and patience at all times.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has ordered the deployment of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 7, Taiwo Lakanu to lead Police Special Intervention Force in Kaduna State.

Lakanu is to restore lasting peace to Kasuwar Magani area in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, a statement by Police spokesman DCP, Jimoh Moshood said.

Yesterday afternoon, trouble spilled from the flash point at Kasuwar Magani, where the traditional leader was kidnapped last week, into parts of the city centre.

The Police statement also condemned the attack and killing of innocent people, while calling for calm as the Police Special investigation Team has made significant progress in the investigation into the incident.

The Police said it is concerned over the attack and killings of Fifty-Five people, and the disturbance of peace in Kasuwar Magani on the 18th of October, 2018.

Moshood said the AIG is leading the Police Special Intervention Force comprising Four (4) Units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) specially trained Anti-Riot Policemen, Counter Terrorism Unit, Conventional Policemen and Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

Other units in the force include; Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), detachment of EOD and Police K9 (Sniffer Dogs Section) are already on ground at Kasuwar Magani.

He said, “Twenty-two suspects directly involved have been arrested and now in Police custody and some of the prominent personalities kidnapped during the incident have been rescued by the Police.”

He said, “The operations will cover the entire Kasuwar Magani and environs, and other flash/trouble spots in Kaduna State.”

He also added that the Police Special Intervention Forces will be working in synergy with the Kaduna State Police Command to ensure that total peace and normalcy are restored and sustained.

He said the Force will ensure the full enforcement of the curfew imposed on Kasuwar Magani and environs by the Kaduna State Government.

Moshood said the police will carry out twenty four hours surveillance and patrol, stop and search and continuous raids of identified criminal hideouts and black spots.

He said, “Traditional rulers, religious leaders, public office holders, politicians, opinion leaders, parents and guardians are hereby called upon to prevail on their subjects, supporters, children and wards to support the personnel of the Police Special Intervention Force in the discharge of their responsibilities.”

In a similar development, Boko Haram insurgents also stormed some hamlets close to the food reserve silos around Molai, along the Maiduguri-Damboa road, killing about 28 persons.

Details were sketchy at the time this report was filed, but a civilian JTF source, who participated in evacuated the corpses from the scene of the attack, said the insurgents tied their victims to stakes like animals and slaughtered them.

He told newsmen yesterday that many people sustained injuries in an ensuing stampede as the residents fled in all directions.

The source said the corpses and the injured were taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

Also, in two attacks earlier in the day, suspected Boko Haram insurgents killed at least 10 persons while 20 others were injured, according to vigilante and CJTF sources said.

The first incident occurred on the outskirts of Molai village in Jere Local Government Area at about 9:30am yesterday. Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that the gunmen opened fire on famers, killing eight of them.

A vigilante source said the attackers stormed the farmlands where the people were harvesting their farm produce.

“As I am speaking to you, eight persons have been confirmed dead, while 15 sustained serious injuries as a result of gun shots by insurgents who attacked our people this morning on a farm land near Molai.

“Most of the people affected are from Mondugannari area, who went to the farm early morning to harvest their farm produce,” the vigilante source said.

And at about 1 pm yesterday, the insurgents carried out a second attack. They attacked an area called Caterpillar near Ajilari cross, Airport Area in Maiduguri, and killed two persons and injured five others.

They also burnt down three tricycles and a motorbike.

When contacted the North-east Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Bashir Garga, said “something like that happened”, adding that he would get back to our correspondent on the matter.

“I am still working on it but something like that happened.