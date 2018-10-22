Total Restates Commitment To Reading Culture Promotion

The management of Total Exploration and Production Nigeria, Limited, operators of the Total E&P, NNPC Joint Venture has restated its commitment to promote reading culture among young people.

The Deputy Managing Director of Port Harcourt District, Total E&P, Mr Francois Lecocq disclosed this during the 2018 Total E&P Book Reading and Open Day for Secondary Schools at the Corporate Headquarters of the company in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The Deputy Managing Director who was represented by the Deputy General Managing, Public Affairs and Communication, Port Harcourt District, Mr Onyekachi Omenuko at the event, said the programme was geared towards encouraging the development of youth to enable them grow into responsible citizens of Nigeria.

He said the theme of the event; “Hidden inside of Books” was very important because all things that can make an individual to be successful in life are hidden inside books.

He urged the students to study hard through reading to lay a good foundation for their future.

He pointed out that, “by reading in this context, we are not talking only about reading only your prescribed text books in school, but to actually develop the habit of reading a wide variety of books, like novels, fiction and non fiction, newspapers, popular magazines, comic books among others.”

He added that developing a good reading habit will help to increase knowledge, build confidence and widen the students perspectives in life, especially in career development.

In his good will message, the Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja, commended the management of Total E&P for organizing the event, and called on other corporate organizations to join in the promotion of reading culture in the society.

The commissioner urged the students to make books their cherished companion, rather than devoting more times for watching movies.

In her presentation, a motivational speaker and role model, Ifeoma Ifejika recounted her experience of moving into stardom through read. She said there was no short cut to success and greatness, except through the diligent seeking of knowledge, pointing out that youth can only make an impact in a knowledge driven economy through reading.

Fifteen selected secondary schools in Port Harcourt participated at the event.