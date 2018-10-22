Stakeholders Read Riot Act To Cultists In Abonnema

The Amanyanabo of Abonnema Kingdom, King Disrael Gbobo Bob-Manuel and other stakeholders in the community have directed cult groups still around the community to quit or face sanction.

This was contained in a communiqué made available to newsmen at the end of a summit in Port Harcourt.

The summit condemned alleged use of lorry loads of armed soldiers by highly placed individuals, Chiefs and politicians in the community during political and social functions to harass, intimidate and shoot indigenes and residents.

The stakeholders which banned the hosting of more than one political event in the community on the same day also resolved to setup a monitoring team, made up of credible individuals to check and report to the council of chiefs and the federal security personnel including the police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Joint Task Force (JTF), persons and groups who violate the peace accord.

Declaring the summit opend, the Amanyanabo of Abonnema said the event was not to dig up the past or apportion blames, but to achieve peace and mutual co-existence in the community.

He said that the traditional council would continue to condemn the rising incidence of violence, harassment and gun duel by cultists during political and social events in the community.

Also speaking, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Abonnema, Sylvester Ebosele described the event as timely and practical demonstration of community policing where issues relating to security would be identified and addressed.