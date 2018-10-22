Scores Injured As Diesel Leak Causes Multiple Accidents In Delta

There was pandemonium yesterday morning along the Ughelli/Oteri road in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State as scores of persons sustained various degrees of injuries following multiple accidents that occurred on the road as a result of a spill from a leaking diesel tanker.

The incident was further compounded with the yesterday morning rain which made the road more slippery to unsuspecting road users most of whom were going or returning from church service.

At the Ughelli Central Hospital were most of the victims were rushed to for medical attention, the Accident and Emergency, A&E, Unit of the hospital was full to capacity as medics battle to provide medical care to the victims. Though there were no causalities when newsmen visited, a large number of the victims, sustained hand and leg fracture while others had bruises all over their bodies. The leakage it was gathered from eye witnesses was from an unidentified leaking tanker conveying diesel which spilled its content along the road prior to a heavy down pour in the area.

Speaking on the incident, a staff of the hospital who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “So far, at least 20 persons have been rushed here for medical attention as a result of the accident and a large number of them sustained broken bone injuries.”