Osinbajo Commends RSG On Handling Of Flood

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has assured flood victims in Bayelsa and Rivers States that the Federal Government was committed to alleviating their sufferings.

Osinbajo particularly commended the Rivers State Government for measures taken to mitigate the impact of the flood disaster on the people of Ahoada West Local Government Area.

Speaking during an assessment visit to Mbiama and Akinima towns in Ahoada West Local Government Area, last Friday, Osinbajo said that the Rivers State Government has done well to contain the flood disaster.

He said: “I want to thank the state government for what they have done so far. They have tried to contain the problem”.

He added that NEMA has been working with the Rivers State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to tackle the crisis.

The vice president said that the masses visit is to ensure that the Federal Government responds appropriately to the flood disaster.

He added that the Federal Government would work with the Rivers State Government to resettle the people and plan for the future.

He explained that the Federal Government would work towards dredging the river in the area.

In his remarks, Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area, Evangelist Hope Ikiriko said that the Rivers State Government and the local government administration worked to re-locate displaced persons to higher grounds.

He said that the state government and Ahoada West Local Government Council have developed six internally displaced persons’ camps, while work was ongoing for two more camps.

While in Bayelsa State, Osinbajo spoke at St. John’s Catholic Church, Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, Igbogene, Yenagoa, the state capital, after his inspection of flooded areas in the state, last Friday.

He said that he was touched that despite the flood and what all the people had been through, they were still able to welcome him warmly.

The vice president commended the Vicar-General of the parish, Very Rev. Joseph Okplema, for taking care of the flood victims.

He said the Vicar’s action was exemplary of a Christian leader.

He said it was the duty of the state and federal governments to ensure that they provided help and succour for the victims.

The vice president said that he looked forward to giving the victims as much support as possible.

“This is one of the reasons why I am here; I am not here alone; I am with the Minister of Environment, Mr Ibrahim Usman Jibril and also the Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Engr. Mustapha Maihaja to assess for ourselves, what exactly is going on.

“We want to know how bad it is; how many victims there are, the nature and extent of the disaster, so we can advise properly and give you the kind of comfort and succour you need.

“So, that is why we are here and I am very happy that I have been able to see for myself.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana