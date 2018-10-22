The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council has concluded arrangement with Amnesty International to begin the training of 20 journalists in the state, today.
The two-day training workshop is part of the efforts by the present executive of the council to improve capacity building of registered journalists in the state.
A statement signed by the NUJ Secretary, Ike Wigodo stated that the training would dwell on election coverage, freedom of expression and infringement on human rights of journalists by security agencies, among others.
The statement further said that the state NUJ Chairman, Comrade Stanley Job Stanley, would declare the workshop open, while officials of Amnesty International and Management of Chicoco Radio, a community waterfront radio station, would be Special Guests.
The workshop is expected to hold at the Pen Hall of the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre of the NUJ, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, the statement added.
NUJ, AI Begin Training Of Journalists, Today
