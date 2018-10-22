Nasarawa United’s Coach Gives Reasons For Exit

The former Solid Miners gaffer has left the plum job to enable him to seek the right motivation elsewhere at the end of his contract

Nasarawa United head coach, KabiruDogo has left his post with the 2016 Federation Cup finalists after the expiration of his contract.

Dogo revealed that he didn’t resign from his position as a coach but decided it was the perfect time for him to leave the Solid Miners at the expiration of his contract after spending about five years with the club.

He says he is grateful to the Governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura, his deputy, Silas Agara and the management of the team led by Isaac Danladi for the role they have played to make his stay in Lafia worthwhile and that he left because he wanted extra motivation elsewhere.

“I have left my duty post as the coach of Nasarawa United. I didn’t resign but I decided against renewing my contract at its expiration,” Dogo said.

“I knew the club didn’t want me to leave but I have made up my mind to seek another place of employment. I have enjoyed my time with Nasarawa United and I believe it is the right thing to leave when the ovation is the loudest. I have made my mark with the club and I want to thank everyone that made my stay there memorable.

“I don’t know my next step yet but I will go back home and reunite with my family members and have a deserved rest too. I had memorable experiences with Nasarawa United and this will stay with me forever. I believe it was the right time for me and I don’t think there will be any going back on it.”

Dogo initially joined Nasarawa United in 2013 as an assistant to then-coach, Mohammed Babaganaru but he became the head coach when Babaganaru left the Solid Miners for Kano Pillars during the midseason