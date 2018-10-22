Monarch Wants FG To Tackle Flooding In Bayelsa

A paramount ruler in Bayelsa State, King Bubaraye Dakolo of Ekpetiama Kingdom in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa, has appealed to the Federal Government to urgently find a long-term solution to the perennial flooding in the Niger Delta region.

Dakolo, who made the assertion in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Port Harcourt, said the people’s suffering was so much that some had resort to sleeping on treetops with no hope as regards who would ameliorate their situation.

Describing the recent flood disaster that ravaged Bayelsa and its environs as worrisome, Dakolo said that shore protection, regular dredging of existing canals and consistent dredging of the River Niger were key to tackling the challenge of flood in the region.

“I think the Federal Government should set aside an intervention fund that would specifically carter for shore protection to check overflow of the water bodies as most perennial flooding in the region were attributed to overflow of the rivers,” he said.

Dakolo said that having suffered the 2012 flood crises, it was expected that the government should have embarked on a long-term mechanism to guard against a recurrence.

“It’s disheartening that after the horrible flood experienced in 2012, the Federal Government has yet to ensure adequate long-term measures to forestall further disaster,” he said.

The paramount ruler said that though the government through its agencies had so far shown various degree of involvement aimed at providing succour to flood victims, preventing the recurrance would have been more rewarding to the people.

“Till date, my domain, the people of Ekpetiama have yet to receive any relief material from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“We have received aid from the Air Force and the Red Cross Society, we appreciate them for their services but its not enough.

“Our suffering is so much, my people now resort to sleeping on treetops with no hope as regards who would ameliorate their suffering.

“We have lost so much of our farm produce, our root crops, especially cassava and yam which formed the bulk of our staple foods are all submerged in waters and this is a sign of food scarcity for us,” Dakolo said.