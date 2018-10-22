Monarch Blames Security Agencies For Illegal Bunkering

A traditional ruler in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief Christian Nyekwere, has blamed security agencies for the ongoing bunkering activities in Niger Delta region.

Nyekwere, the Eze Osimini I of Oropotoma Kingdom also decried the geometrical increase in illegal bunkering activities in Elelenwo Community, saying that the bunkering activities has become a serious threat to the lives of the people. The royal father made this known The Tide last Saturday in Port Harcourt.

According to him, security agencies including Nigerian Civil Defence Corps and the Nigerian Police are only interested in taking bribe instead of arresting and prosecuting those involved in illegal bunkering.

He also noted that, “The ongoing bunkering activities in the Niger Delta is respeonsible for the black sort in Rivers State, especially in the state capital, Port Harcourt.

“illegal bunkering activities have been legalised by Police and other security agencies, especially around the environs of the state capital, Port Harcourt.

“You can not tell me that security agencies are not aware that illegal bunkering activities are in the heart of Port Harcourt, without any arrest of suspects.

Elelenwo Community is submerged with illegal crude oil products and illegal bunkering camps are opening daily with the situation getting so bad that the fishermen and women can no longer fish in the river.

“There is spillage everywhere and security agencies and government are not worried about it” , the royal father lamented.

The traditional ruler called on the government at all levels to take proactive measures against illegal bunkering.

Nyekwere also called security agencies to shun bribe and ensure that those responsible for illegal bunkering in the state are arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

Enoch Epelle