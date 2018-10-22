Monarch Backs Wike’s Re-Election Bid

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, a traditional ruler in Rivers State, HRH Eze Christopher Wonodi has said that Governor Nyesom Wike deserves re-election in view of what he called his outstanding performance in the past three years.

Wonodi, who is the Eze Mbam Abali X11/Eze Risiohia in Rebisi, Port Harcourt, stated this in an exclusive interview with The Tide at his Palace shortly after he hosted a meeting of the Port Harcourt City Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt, weekend.

Eze Wonodi, said the Governor has literally turned Port Harcourt and other parts of the State into a construction site with quality projects coming therefrom, pointing out that it was not surprising that the state is now a destination of choice for investors.

The Traditional Ruler further said aside the several network of roads constructed by the present administration, the Governor has restored street lights in most parts of Port Harcourt City, as well as beautification and design of roundabouts which has given the city a new look.

“There is no doubt that Governor Wike is gradually restoring the Garden City status of Port Harcourt. You can see the quality roads he is constructing with street lights, the roundabouts and interchange, the World Class Pleasure park at the Air Force area, State of the Art Rex Lawson Cultural Centre located at the old Port Harcourt Township, among others.

“In fact, Wike has done so much and that is why most Rivers people are urging him to seek reelection. We are all in this state and have seen people that have not even done as much as the Governor has done today, yet they got second tenure.

“But here is a man (Governor Wike) whose projects have attracted prominent Nigerians across the country to felicitate with him. Do not forget that he derives the name Mr. Project from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo when he visited Rivers State. See the long stretch of road leading to Bori with street lights that the Governor constructed.

“Today, you hardly find potholes on roads in the city. Look at pace of work in the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road. That is a huge credit on his part and you cannot ignore what he has done. The only way to thank him is by making a huge statement and vote him massively in 2019 to enable him continue the good works he is doing in the state,” Eze Wonodi said.

The monarch however expressed concerns that the gains of democracy were being called to question due to the disturbing trend of vote buying, saying if not stopped it would do both the politicians and the electorates more harm than good at the end of the day.

“I dare to say that all the good things about politics are fast eroding because of malpractices here and there. I have been watching what is going on and I pray for this country and the political arena. If vote buying is not stopped, both the electorates and the politicians are using their hands to kill the politics of this nation”, he concluded.

“It is wrong because if a politician buys your vote, he will regain it by stealing from the treasury when he gets into office before thinking of doing anything for you. So, I advise youths in particular to be careful by resisting money bags when they come calling during elections,” Eze Wonodi said.