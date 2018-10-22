IYC Restates Commitment To Resource Control

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) says it will continue to support the call for the restructuring of the country.

Outgoing Eastern Zonal chairman of the Elders Council of the IYC, Hon. Attenucious Eneyo, who said this during the inauguration of the new Elders Council of the zone in Port Harcourt, said that the organization will not stop its demand for resource control or restructuring of the country.

He, however, said that the group will continue to enlighten the people on the importance of restructuring of the country, stressing that it behoves the newly inaugurated elders council to embark on enlightenment campaign in Ijaw land to educate the people on the benefits of restructuring of the country.

Also speaking, the newly inaugurated chairman of the Elders Council, IYC, Eastern Zone, Elder Ewelle Fiyasiri said the council will work for the unity of the Ijaw in the zone.

Elder Fiyasiri also said that his council will continue with the campaign for the resource control and restructuring of Nigeria, stressing that time has come for oil producing communities in the Niger Delta to be allowed to control their resources and pay percentages to the government.

On his part, the chairman Eastern Zone of the IYC, Mr. Sammy George, said that his executive will work with the Elders Council to move the organization forward.

Those inaugurated are: Elder Ewelle Fiyasiri, Chairman; Elder Tamuno M. Iyalla, Vice Chairman and Elder Gold Monday, Secretary.