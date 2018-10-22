Illegal Oil Dealers To Face Prosecution

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt has handed over 17 trucks found loading illegal refined petroleum products along with other exhibits to the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Handling the trucks over, the Chief of Staff, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadiar General Sunday Ebinomowatigha noted that it was the duty of the Nigerian Army to protect the economic investments of the nation.

Ebinomowatigha who performed the handover on behalf of the General Officer Commanding (GOC), General Jamil Sarham, in Port Harcourt, weekend, said that the 6 Division will not relent in its efforts to clamp down on all forms of illegal and criminal activities, including oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism.

According to him, “the Division is in the forefront of fighting criminals who are hell bent on economic sabotage to our nation, especially in the area of bunkering and pipeline vandalism”.

He explained that in its determination to curb oil theft, the Division has set up a special task force against anti-bunkering activities.

He stated, “in line with that, the Division has set up a special task force for anti-bunkering activities … recall that, few days back a massive arrest was made of some trucks which were found to be illegally loading products”.

Ebinomowatigha further stated that the essence of “handing these vehicles over to EFCC is for further investigation and prosecution of the people arrested”, to act as a deterrent to others.

The Head of Asset Forfeiture and Recovery Management Directorate, EFCC Port Harcourt was on hand to receive the trucks on behalf of the Head of EFCC, and promised that the matter would be investigated.

Tonye Nria-Dappa