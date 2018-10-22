Igbo Leaders Are Behind Me – Obi

The running mate to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi has stated that Igbo leaders have agreed to support him.

He also assured that his position would not clash with that of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, if elected.

Obi, who will run with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said this in a statement issued by Val Obienyem, his media aide at the weekend.

According to Obi, while Obiano will pilot the affairs of people of Anambra State, he will be in Abuja ensuring that the Federal Government carries out its obligation to the generality of Nigerians.

“The work of the Governor and that of the Vice President are parallel but complimentary.

“While he will be in Anambra tending to state needs, I will be in Abuja making sure that the Federal Government carries out its obligations to all the states in Nigeria, including Anambra State.

“While he works on state roads, for example, the Federal Government will work on Federal roads, the Second Niger Bridge and other federal projects.

“In matters like this, the welfare of the people should be the leading principle and our individual concern.

“I thank God all the Igbo leaders we have visited are on the same page. From our interactions with them, it is clear they see it as a task that requires unity of purpose because its success will be ours as well as that of the entire country,” he said.

Obi said Nigerians should eschew hate attitude towards one another and realise that every part needs the other for better welfare of all.

“Now is not the time for exhibition of hate,” he said.

Obi, a two term governor of Anambra on the platform All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) was instrumental to the victory of Obiano in 2014.

Obi, however, withdrew his support for Obiano in the 2017 governorship poll and supported Oseloka Obaze, candidate of the PDP in that contest.