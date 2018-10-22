IAUOE Unviels Fourth Business School In Nigeria

The authorities of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE), Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Rivers State has unveiled Graduate School of business as part of its commitment and desired to impact positively on the growth of the state economy and the society at large.

The IAUOE Business School is the fourth in the country industries, coming behind the Lagos Enugu and University of Port Harcourt business schools and will be operating on an executive programme with 12 months course duration.

Speaking at the unveiling programme of the Graduate School of Business, held at the St. John’s Campus of the university in Port Harcourt over the weekend, the vice chancellor, Prof Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele stated that admission into the programme had commenced and it would be quarterly based and added that about 15 students have been admitted in to the school. Ndimele disclosed that the business school of the institution would be the best in the country, adding that the institution was prepared to meet up its target of ensuring that the programme succeeds.

He opined that the institutions post-graduate programme has taken over the lead across the South-South region, as according to him, the number of students admitted into the programme was far above what other university in the region enrolled annually.

According to him, the programmes and courses in the business school was jointly developed by the university and industries, adding that the location of the school stands out among others.

“We have an international collaboration with four foreign universities in Cyprus, UK among others sign.

Also speaking, the Pro Chancellor / Chairman of Council, IAUOE, His Majesty, King Aaron Miller Ikuru expressed profound gratitude to God for him to be part of the history making in the institution, adding that the establishment of the new Gradate School of Business would take the university to places. He advocated for the inclusion of professionals as part of the lecturers and advised that the courses be demystify in other to make the programme an all inclusive and embracing.

Akujobi Amadi/ Ukemezie Kenneth Chukwudi