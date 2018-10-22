FG Hails Wike’s Support For Flood Victims

Last Friday, Vice President of the country, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo led a Federal Government team to Rivers State to assess flood situation in the state.

Satisfied with what he saw on ground, Osinbajo commended Rivers State Government for the measures it took towards militating the impact of the disaster in the area.

“I want to thank the state government for what they have done so far. They have tried to contain the problem”, said the Vice President after visiting Mbiama and Akinima in Ahoada-West Local Government Area.

He stated that Federal Government will work with the Rivers State Government to resettle the people, adding that Federal Government plans to dredge the Orashi Rivers.

Ahoada West Local Government Council Chairman, Hope Ikiriko, said the council and the state government worked to relocate displaced persons to higher ground.

Ikiriko said, so far, six IDP camps have been developed while work is ongoing on two other camps.

In fulfillment of his promise to assist traders affected by the recent fire incident Rivers State Fruits and Vegetables market, Port Harcourt, the State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Friday announced approval for immediate reconstruction of a new market in the area.

Special Adviser to the governor on Special Projects, Dax George Kerley, disclosed this and said contractor handling the project will mobilize to site on Wednesday.

The projects include: four buildings (one storey each), and eight bungalows. Others facilities in the new market include 232 open stalls, 72 lock up shops, toilet block, car park, drainage, internal roads, a warehouse, generator, transformer, perimeter fence and a security house.

According to Kerley, Governor Wike equally approved the release of N440,000 compensation to each of the 213 traders operating in the market and N300,000 to each of the 200 other traders operating around the market.

Another major event last week in Government House, Port Harcourt was the hosting of Class 1984 of the Nigerian Law School who paid a courtesy visit to Governor Wike.

The team, led by its first Vice President, Bukharin Bello (SAN) commended Governor Wike for his investment towards building infrastructure in the justice sector.

The class urged other states to emulate Rivers State in building befitting quarters for judges.

Wike who thanked the group for coming, condemned APC-led Federal Government for intimidating the judiciary through unfounded allegations and trumped up charges.

The Governor noted that the illegal actions of the Federal Government had made it impossible for dispensation of justice in the country and charged lawyers to work towards sustenance of the nation’s democracy.

Wike said: “Time has come when we must rise up and speaks up against the failure of this government”, and challenged Nigerians to do everything possible to ensure that failed APC government is sacked in 2019.

Last week, the people of Etche restated their firm support to the re-election of Governor Nyesom Wike in 2019.

Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Obinna Anyanwu reassured that come 2019, the good people of Etche will deliver 100 percent to Governor Wike.

The Council boss who was on project assessment tour noted that the governor delivered several projects in Etche and the only way people of the area can appreciate the governor was by voting him enmass come 2019.

“Governor Wike has given so much to the good people of Etche and what we owe him is to vote him again in 2019”, said the Council boss.

Chris Oluoh