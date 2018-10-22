Don Slams FG Over Leadership Failure

A university teacher, Prof. Trinya Kontein says lack of inclusive leadership is one of the major problems facing the present Federal Government, pointing out that until Nigerians from the various ethnic groups are allowed to participate in the governance of the country, nothing meaningful will be achieved.

To this end, he has charged Christians in the country to learn from past mistakes and vote massively for leaders that have the church at heart for a better leadership.

Professor Kontein who made this assertion at a Minister Forum in Port Harcourt last weekend, noted that the level of poverty and killing of Christians and innocent citizens in the country was a result of lack of good structure put to find solutions to tackle the nation’s diverse challenges.

According to the professor of English at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, a government that lacked focus cannot move a country forward, stressing that an inclusive government must eschew tribal sentiments and work for the overall well-being of the citizens.

Speaking on the theme “ An Apostolic Leadership Model: Lesson from Peter”, Kontein said “a leader should have his ears on the ground to get all the necessary information he needs to work with, set an administrative structure to allow for good leadership that will yield good result and not to allow small issues to escalate”.

Also speaking, the chairman and coordinator of the forum, Pastor James Awudu of the Redeemed Christian Church of God stated that when more people were allowed to participate in leadership, better achievement would be recorded and stressed the need for government and church leaders to listen to the voice of the people and learn from their mistakes for better leadership.

The coordinator who spoke through Pastor Tubibibo Amachree explained that the forum was to equip gospel ministers to be more resourceful and make them become better leaders, urging them to make participatory leadership their watchword.

Shedie Okpara