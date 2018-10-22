Be A Good Ambassador Of Your Alma Mater – Bishop Umor Urges

The Catholic Bishop of Ikot Ekpene Diocses, Akwa Ibom State, Most Rev, Dr, Camillus Raymond Umor, has charged the graduates of the Catholic Institute of West Africa (CIWA) to be good ambassadors of their Alma mater by being good representatives and inculcate self discipline as they begin search for corporate life endeavors in the open society.

He further urged them to ensure to live life worthy of emulation, be agents of societal development and abide by the tenets the courses they have studied.

The Catholic Bishop stated this during the 2018 Convention Ceremony held on Friday at the institutes campus last Friday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and award Degree Diplomas and Certificates 450 graduates of the college.

According to the Bishop, Students should maintain what they have learnt it in their character and behaviours, improve and should be their knowledge.

In his address of welcome, the Deputy Rector and Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Most Rev, Prof, Joseph Famiran said the celebration marks the end of a bright past academic session and begins another glorious one.

“If the students put to practice what they have learnt, in terms of commitment to their studies, life and character, I am sure that the sky will be their limit”, he said.

Also speaking, the programme coordinator Communication unit, Rev, Fr, Dr Inaku K Egere who said he feels so honoured and elated seeing the convocation successfully achieved.

According to Dr Egere, the joy of every lecturer is to see that his students go higher than what he or she is at the moment.

Some students who spoke to journalists expressed happiness for God’s guardiance throughout the programme.

Miss Caroline Ekah who convocated from communication department expressed happiness and added that it was a stepping stone for future successes.

Ukemezie Kenneth Chukwudi