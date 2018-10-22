Atiku’ll Give SGF Slot To South-West -Daniel

The Director-General, Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Chief Gbenga Daniel, has revealed that the South-West of Nigeria will get the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) position under Atiku’s government should the latter win the election come 2019.

Chief Daniel, who is the former Governor of Ogun State, also said that although it remains the prerogative of the presidential candidate to choose who becomes his vice, minister, and other executive members, that based on his interactions with the Wazirin Adamawa, the SGF is surely going to the South-West.

Daniel gave the statement during a chit-chat with newsmen in Lagos yesterday

According to him, the choice of the former governor of Anambra state as running mate to Atiku Abubakar is a way of carrying along the South-East region who has felt sidelined in the Nigerian political game.

He said with the continued cry for marginalization emanating from the south-east, it was not out of place choosing a running mate from the region especially owing to the cosmopolitan nature of Abubakar whom he said believes in true federalism.