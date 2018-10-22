Apapa Gridlock, Setback To Businesses -RTEAN

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) says the incessant gridlock in Apapa and its environs is a setback to businesses of not only the transport unions but also other Lagos residents.

Chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the union Alhaji Mohammed Musa, told newsmen last Saturday in Lagos that there was the need to end the recurrent traffic jam in the area.

Musa, who decried the gridlock, said that it had caused financial and time loss to the operations of members of the union and the public.

“Gridlock in Apapa is causing a great loss to the Nigerian economy as the major port is located there.

“The gridlock is causing a great setback to businesses in the state in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

“The Mile2/Orile road which is another important and international route leading to Seme boarder is also experiencing total gridlock due to construction of roads which have been abandoned.

“I think the government has solutions to all these issues causing pain and suffering to the transport operators and commuters,” the RTEAN boss said.

According to Musa, most of the commercial bus operators plying the area are threatening to boycott the business over their inability to meet up with payment of vehicle in their possession that are bought on hire purchase.

The state chairman appealed to the government to help to ensure that the contractors hand the job sped up work to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

He added that the ongoing construction on the Lagos-lbadan expressway had also been affecting flow of traffic, urging the government to expedite action on the completion of the project.

Sharing his experience, Mr John Nduka, a commercial bus operator, said that business had been very bad since the return of the gridlock.

“I operate from Ojuelegba to ljora and with the gridlock, business time and fuel is wasted.

“We still charge the same fare, any attempt to add little to the fare, commuters will fight you but there are some that will not complain,” Nduka said.