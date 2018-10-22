45 Firms Flaunt Potentials At SNEPCo Exhibition

In-country value in the oil and gas sector has received a major boost from the Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) as over 45 indigenous service firms subscribed to the just-concluded SNEPCo Nigeria Content Exhibition in Lagos.

The Tide reports that the exhibition is a platform for the firms to showcase their capacities and capabilities to regulators and major players in the industry.

The exhibition with the theme, “Made-In-Nigeria: Fit For The Future”, brought to fore in-country manufacturing opportunities and competitive local alternatives in the oil and gas industry, and provided a platform for knowledge sharing among the exhibitors, Shell staff and contractors, and other key industry stakeholders.

In his opening remarks at the exhibition, Managing Director of SNEPCo, Bayo Ojulari, said the company’s local content strategy was built around the national framework as developed by the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board.

A statement signed by Shell Corporate Media Relations Manager, Bamidele Odugbesan, and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, yesterday, quoted Ojulari as saying that, “The strategy places strong emphasis on research and development, promotion of local manufacturing, indigenous asset ownership, and human capacity development.”

Ojulari added, “Shell recognises the significant role that a viable and competitive manufacturing sector plays in the economic development of a country. Therefore, we actively seek opportunities to support and showcase strides made by Nigerian companies in the manufacturing of import-substituting goods and services, especially those required for oil exploration and production.”

He cited some ongoing initiatives by the company to further support local capacity such as the collaboration between University of Ibadan and University of Port Harcourt on research into synthetic base fluids for drilling operations using local raw materials.

“This is expected to substitute imported fluids and stimulate industrial production,” Ojulari said.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simibi Wabote, acknowledged the contributions of International Oil Companies (IOCs) to the improvement of standards of goods produced by local companies.

Wabote, who was represented by the company’s Director of Projects, Tunde Adelana, singled out Shell’s support to an indigenous company, NMT, to improve on its standards in the delivery of bolts, nuts and fittings used in the oil and gas industry.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana