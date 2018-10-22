2019: Nigerians In Diaspora To Host Presidential Candidates In Vienna

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, Europe (NIDOE) has announced plans to host all the political parties presidential candidates in Vienna, Austria.

The Chairman of NIDOE Mr Kenneth Gbandi in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said letters of invitation had been sent to the various candidates through their political parties.

He explained that the invitation was part of activities lined up for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NIDOE expected to hold between November 8 and 10, 2018.

Gbandi said the idea was to create a platform for interaction with the candidates to ensure active participation of NIDOE and its members in the political process in Nigeria.

“A session will be devoted to the 2019 election at the AGM in Vienna and will provide an opportunity for the candidates to engage with the Diaspora audience on their plans for Nigeria.

“The session will enable members of NIDOE to hear first-hand information on what the different candidates are offering Nigerians if voted into power.