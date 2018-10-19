We Didn’t Issue Strike Notice To Govt – PENGASSAN

The leadership of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has denied the report that it issued a strike notice to the federal government.

PENGASSAN in a statement signed by its National Public Relations Officer, Fortune Obi, on Thursday in Abuja, said that the press conference it held on 16th October, 2018, was for its 40th anniversary celebration to highlight some of the achievements and challenges confronting the association.

According to the statement, “Though we listed some of the challenges such as casualization and contract staffing, offshoring of jobs, insecurity, infrastructural decay and capital flight, among others.

“At no time did we issue any strike notice to the government on issues. Instead, we appealed to the Federal Government, State Governments, the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, NECA, and organised labour to put machinery in place to resolve some of these issues.

“We were taken aback to read in one of the dailies (not The Tide) ascribing PENGASSAN to have issued a strike notice.

“As a responsible trade union with the interest of the masses and the Nigerian nation at heart, we will always work towards the growth and development of the country. We will not embark on any action that will inflict suffering on the Nigerian people.”