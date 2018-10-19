Urban Dev: Oyo Govt Hails Wike’s Giant Strides …As More Rivers Communities Back Gov’s 2nd Term Bid

The Special Adviser to the Oyo State Governor and Director General of Oyo State Bureau of Physical Planning, Waheed Badamosi has lauded Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his outstanding projects delivery and urban renewal programmes that have transformed Port Harcourt City.

Speaking after a study tour of the master-plan implementation process in Rivers State, last Wednesday, Badamosi said that the likes of Wike were needed across the country to speed up national development.

He said: “The man is a workaholic as I have seen today. What I have seen today and yesterday speak volumes that the Rivers State governor has performed beautifully well.

“I wish him well and I think this is the kind of people we should have all over Nigeria, so that our country can grow to greater heights”.

He stated that they were in Rivers State to understudy the urban development techniques applied by the Rivers State Government for the purpose of applying same in Oyo State for the good of their people.

He noted that they were in Rivers State as a learning process, especially to gain from the experience of Rivers State in the implementation of different master-plans.

“We are not interested in what political party rules a particular state. What we are interested is, are you doing it right? We want to see how you are doing it right, hence we have come to Rivers State”, he said.

In his remarks, Rivers State Commissioner for Urban Development and Physical Planning, Dr Reason Onya said physical planning, which started in 1913 in Port Harcourt, has reached its peak under the transformational leadership of Wike.

He noted that the insightful leadership of the governor attracted the Oyo State Government, which has resolved to emulate the Rivers State Urban Development Template.

“The Oyo State Government felt that they should come here to take a template of what we are doing and take it back to their state as regards the master-plan they are developing.

“They deemed it appropriate to see how the Government of Governor Wike is carrying out the physical planning of Port Harcourt”, he said.

Onya expressed happiness that state governments from different political platforms were developing a synergy for national growth.

“Oyo State is an APC State and Rivers State is a PDP state, but the two states are synergizing to enhance development. We are working out a situation where other states will emulate what Rivers State and Oyo states are doing”, he said.

Meanwhile, the people of Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State have resolved to re-elect Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on the strength of his outstanding execution of projects in the area.

Similarly, Eleme people have assured the governor that they would deploy the relevant resources to ensure his re-election in 2019.

Speaking after a project assessment tour, the Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Mr Obinna Anyanwu has lived up to his promises to the Etche people, hence the decision to support his re-election.

He said: “The governor is a giver. Governor Wike has given so much to the good people of Etche and what we owe him is to vote him again in 2019.

“Come 2019, the good people of Etche LGA will deliver 100 per cent to Governor Wike. We want to say thank you for the hospital at Okehi. Our thank you will not be complete with our votes to the governor in 2019”.

The Etche Local Government Area chairman noted that the only way the people of the area can enjoy more projects is when Wike is re-elected.

Akubueze One, Charity Nwala and Justina Nwalozie, who are indigenes of Etche Local Government Area, also declared their support for the re-election of Wike, citing the execution of numerous projects in the area as the reason for their decision.

The Eleme Local Government Area Chairman, Barrister Philip Okparaji announced that Eleme people are solidly behind a second term for the governor.

He said that the Eleme-Oyigbo road nearing completion has improved the economic wellbeing of the people of the area.

He said: “The Eleme people are solidly behind the governor. There is no doubt that the governor has performed to the satisfaction of Eleme people and all of us are in support of a second term for him.

“Governor Wike has brought development to the people of Rivers State. There is no alternative to Governor Wike”.

Also speaking on the Eleme-Oyigbo road, Eze Onyeaba said before the intervention of Governor Wike, the road was a security nightmare.

He said following the reconstruction of the road, the security challenge on the road has been resolved and the economy of the area back on track.