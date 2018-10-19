Trado-Medicine Practitioners Task RSG On Board

Members of the National Association of Nigeria Traditional Medicine Practitioners (NANTM), Rivers State Chapter, have appealed to the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to urgently reconstitute the board of the association with a view to constribute its quota in the development of health care service delivery programme of the State.

The group also called for the construction of a modern traditional medicine hospital in the state that would give practitioners opportunity to render services to those in need.

The State Chairman of NAMTMP, Dr Stanley Munoye Ogbu made the appeal at the just-concluded 2018 Pharmacy Week organised in Port Harcourt by the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria in the state.

Ogbu noted that since 1999 when the last board of the state traditional medicine practitioners was inaugurated by the former Military Administrator of the State, Group Captain Sam Ewang, other successive administrations had refused to make the board functional .

According to him, traditional medicine has long been identified world over as an alternative means of health care provision for the numerous health challenges threatening the country.