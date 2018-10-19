RSSDA Workers Protest Non-Payment Of Three Years Salaries

Some workers of the Rivers State Sustainable Development Agency (RSSDA),last Wednesday took to the street to protest the non-payment of their salaries and allowances for three years.

Spokesperson of the aggrieved workers, Mr Tari Jumbo, lamented in Port Harcourt that since 2015, the workers have not been paid salaries as well as allowances.

Jumbo noted that in spite of several appeals made to the relevant authorities “ our appeals have not being met with success’’.

According to him, “we have made several appeals and negotiation have been going on for months concerning our remunerations; all we have got are promises, but nothing has been paid to us’’.

He explained that the RSSDA workers have resorted to taking legal actions on the matter and they are optimistic of favourable judgement. .

The RSSDA was established in 2008 to serve as an intervention agency to adequately address matters that were otherwise not being attentively addressed by designated institutions.

Recall that the Executive Director of the agency, Mr Larry Pepple had, in 2017, thrown in the towel due to unsustainable statutory mandate of the agency.

Tonye Nria-Dappa