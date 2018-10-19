RSG, World Bank/EU Commission Electricity Project In Rivers

The Rivers State Government has restated its commitment to improve the quality of lives of rural dwellers in the state.

The Commissioner for Project/Economic Planning, Barrister Isaac Kamalu said this while commissioning a rural electrification project executed by the government in collaboration with the World Bank/European Union (EU) under the stack employment and expenditure for results ( SEE FOR) project at Kalaibiama Community in the Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area

Kamalu said the project was part of the drive by the present administration to improve the economics of rural communities in the state.

He said the project would stimulate economic activities in the community as well as check the high rate of rural urban migration in the area.

Also speaking the member representing Opobo/Nkoro in the Rivers State House of Assembly Hon. Adonye Diri Commended the state government, the World Bank/European Union for considering the community for the project.

Hon Diri said the project would stimulate the growth of small business in Kalaibiama and the adjuoining communities.

IN his address, the Director Community Driven Development Social (CDDS) Project Implementation (PIU) Ministry of Chieftaincy/Community Affairs, Sir ThankGod Amaenbu said the electrification project was among other projects launched in 16 Communities few months ago.

He however, said Kalaibiama was the first to be completed and commissioned.