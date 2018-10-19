RSG Moves To Digitalise Broadcast Media Houses

The Rives State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah says the ministry has secured the approval of the state governor to migrate the state broadcast media houses from analogue to digital.

Barrister Okah who said this during a courtesy call on him by national officers of the Radio Television and Theatre Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) said aside installation of the digital equipment at Radio Rivers, the government also planned to upgrade infrastructure at the station.

The commissioner further said the state government was determined to make a difference in the lives of the people, adding that the infrastructural drive of the Administration had made the state a role model for other states in the country.

According to him, the state government would continue to embark as well as complete project that are beneficial to the people of the state.

He commended the union for choosing Rivers State for its zonal meeting.

The commissioner also said the government was working hard to ensure that the roles National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) holding in Rivers State is not only successful, but become the best ever hosted in the country.

Earlier, the president of the union Dr. Karbir Karba Tsanni had commended Governor Nyesom Wike for building a befitting edifice for the state Arts and Culture stressed the need for the new cultural Centre to be handed over to the leadership of the Rivers State Arts and Culture for Management.

The RATTAWU President who commented the improvement of the Nigerian workers, said that workers were determined to ensure they vote for leaders that would improve their condition.