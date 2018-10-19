Rivers United Commences Preparation For New Season

The technical manager of Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, has assured football fans that his team has begun preparation for the new season.

Speaking in a telephone interview with Tidesports yesterday, he said that the team has started preparing in earnest for the upcoming season.

He explained, “Putting into consideration that the league will kick-off next month, according to the League Management Company (LMC), we have started preparation in earnest”.

Meanwhile, Eguma also called on young and talented footballers in the state to come for trials in the team.

“We want to give young players that abound in the state chances. We will give them the opportunity to make the team for next season, that is the opportunity we’re giving them.

“As I speak to you, players are coming to the Yakubu Gowon Stadium and we are looking at them and picking the good ones, those good enough to play well, will join the team for next season”, Eguma said.

It should be recalled that the 2017/2018 NPFL season ended abruptly on match day 25 and Lobi Stars were declared champions. The date for the new season proposed by the LMC is December.

Femi Akinyemi