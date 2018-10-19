Retirees Laud RSG Over Plan To Review Pension Law

Pensioners have called on the State Government to fast track its planned amendment of the Rivers State Contributory Pension Law.

The pensioners during a peaceful protest last Wednesday to the state secretariat in Port Harcourt over their unpaid pension and gratuity by the state government described plan to repeal the law as a welcome development.

They however called on the government to act fast before the next election.

One of the pensioners said, “We are here today to tell government that we appreciate what they want to do. But one thing is saying it another is doing it. Let them (government) back it up by going to the Rivers State House of Assembly to present that bill.”

Most of the pensioners at the gathering expressed happiness over the resolve of the state government to look into their plight because they have suffered for long.

“We have suffered enough, but thank God that the government of Nysome Wike has heard our cry and they want to repeal this law. But how soon they will do it is our concern,” another said.

Responding, the State Head of Service, Rufus Godwin, represented by the Permanent Secretary in his office, Mr. Ministry, Opu Nnamdi assured them that government is willing to meet their demands.