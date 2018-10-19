Protest Over Osun Poll: National Security Council Discusses Saraki, Tambuwal, Others …As Buhari, Security Chiefs Meet …Says Politicians Stockpiling Arms

The National Security Council, yesterday deliberated on the protest carried out by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) October 5, 2018 led by Senate President Bukola Saraki, the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, among others, saying that it was meant to put pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over Osun State election.

Minister of Defence, Mannir Dan-Ali, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja, where he also revealed plans to deploy security agencies across the country to deal with tension arising from party primaries and ensure that the 2019 elections are conducted peacefully.

The PDP top shots had embarked on the protest over what they said was the manipulation of the recent Osun State gubernatorial election.

Other prominent participants in the protest were Governors Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe state, immediate past Ekiti State Governor, and Ayo Fayose, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State; former governors Rabiu Kwankwaso, Sule Lamido as well as Tanimu Turaki and Datti Babba-Ahmed and Senator Dino Melaye.

Their attempt to enter the police force headquarters in Abuja were rebuffed by the police who dispersed them using canisters of tear gas.

According to a statement signed by Colonel Tukur Gusau, Public Relations Officer to the Hon Minister of Defence, the council discussed the general overview of the security situation in the country as it relates to the conduct of the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

It said: “It recommended deployment of security agencies to states to enable the elections to be conducted peacefully and to further doused tension created by the outcome of the political parties’ primaries and some desperate persons to sabotage the electoral process.

“The meeting also discussed an attempt to put pressure on the electoral body by some notable personalities through demonstrations which were brought under control by combined efforts of security agencies to avoid been hijacked by hoodlums and armed bandits.

“Another area of security concern includes post-election violence, as desperate politicians may whip up ethnoreligious sentiments to create a security situation in the country. Also of concern is the proliferation and stockpiling of weapons by some disgruntled elements with a desire to take laws into their hands at the slightest opportunity.

“The council called for the concerted efforts of all security agencies to ensure that 2019 elections are hitch free and the need for continuous sensitization of the public by National Orientation Agency (NOA) and regular meetings of relevant stakeholders including INEC, international/ local observers and the media ahead of the elections.”

Also,the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday faulted the statement of the Court of Appeal on Osun Governorship Election Tribunal, describing it as “an attempt to trivialise shady interference.

This was contained in the press release signed by the chairman of the PDP in the state, Hon Soji Adagunodo, which was forwarded to the Nigerian Tribune in Osogbo.

According to the release, “we read the statement from the Court of Appeal and we affirm straight away that judges in the panel have been removed and sitting of the tribunal delayed. In effect, the panel was disbanded and a new one is yet to be out in place.

“What is the meaning of ‘Judges on the panel are been rotated?’ Are the original judges not removed? If they are removed, is the panel not automatically disbanded pending constitution of another one? And why are the judges removed a day after PDP filed her petition?

“We submit that the excuse from the Appeal court does not add up. An open plot to tamper with judicial proceeding has been initiated and we call on relevant authorities to stop this reprehensible plot for justice and fair play.

“We will not accept any attempt to deny us fair hearing either through delay tactics or influenced breaching of procedures, laws and the constitution.

