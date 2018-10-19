Police Arrest 21 Suspected Political Thugs, As Two Die In Lagos

Lagos State Police Command said it arrested 21 suspected political thugs following the death of two suspected cultists at a political rally in Obanikoro area of the state.

The command spokesperson, CSP Chike Oti, made the disclosure in a statement yesterday in Lagos.

Oti said the two suspected cultists were on the police wanted list for their roles in various cult clashes in the state.

“Yesterday being Oct. 17 at about 5:15 pm, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Pedro Police Station, received a call that two persons, later identified as Ibrahim a.k.a Small Japron and one Solo were killed at a political gathering.’’

He said the gathering was “organised by Hon. Ademorin Kuye, at a place called Home Touch, situated at No. 228, Ikorodu Road by Obanikoro Way.

“The deceased persons, who had been involved in several cult clashes, were on the wanted list of the police for leading several cult fights in the Shomolu, Bariga, Fadeyi and Ojuelegba areas of the state.

“They were trailed to the gathering by a rival cult group who invaded the arena and began to attack people.