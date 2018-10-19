Olamide Blasts Selfish Record Label Owners

Nigerian rapper Olamide Adedeji is unhappy with some Nigerian record label owners who have issues with their artistes because they have turned their record labels into 21st century slavery. Though the YBNL boss did not mention any name, he however, said he will be addressing the perfect ‘scape goat’ very soon.

Quote: “Man’s doing 21st century slavery and they call it a record label oh shit, that’s death row, change the name let every one eat,” he declared.

“21st century scape goat shall be addressed very soon. Waiting for the perfect scape, he added Sternly.

Meanwhile, the popular rapper has signed new artiste, Picazo Rhap, under 24 hours as he seems to be raising a new army for his YBNL imprint. He signed another artiste named Yomiblaze Ika. The new signee was noticed after popular street hop artiste, Small Doctor, uploaded is video free styling also.

The news keeps getting better as popular video director Mr Moe Musa has also pledged to do a free video shoot for both of them.

Olamide took to his instagram page to also share the good news.