Diminutive actor, Osita Iheme appears to be preparing for life outside Nollywood as he shared pictures of his farm recently. After opening his Resident Hotel in Owerri, Imo State, the star actor also known as ‘Paw Paw’, has ventured into agriculture.
The actor showed off his farm on social media with Nigerians applauding him. Osita Iheme cultivated cucumber, potato, pepper and others on his farm.
Osita, 36 is widely known for playing the role of ‘Paw Paw’ in the film, Akinaukwa alongside Chinedu Ikedieze. Osita has often been described as one of the best actors of his generation.
Nollywood Star, Osita Iheme Goes Into Farming
