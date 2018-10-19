NLC Rebuffs FG’s Threat To Activitate ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule

The Organised Labour says the threat by the Federal Government to activate the “no-work- no pay’’ rule clause, will be a negation of workers’ right of association.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Ayuba Wabba, made the assertion in a statement on yesterday in Abuja.

Wabba’s reaction followed the Federal Executive Council’s approval on Wednesday to apply the ‘no work, no pay’ principle during strike. Ayuba Wabba, NLC President.

According to Wabba, the right to strike is a human and trade union right and cannot be wished away by any government policy. “That’s why strike is legalised by our laws and has been exercised since colonial era to date.

"The right to strike is what differentiates a worker from a slave; just like the right to strike, right to picketing the right to work to rule, right to protest and peaceful assembly. "So, the issue of no work no pay has always existed.

It is morally and legally wrong to apply a phrase in a body of law without respecting all other provisions of the same law.

“Same law provides that a worker’s wage is due after 30 days; where this and or any collective bargaining agreement is violated, it is legally and morally justifiable for unions and workers to apply “no pay no work,’’ he said. The NLC president said the threat to no-work-no-pay would not deter workers and trade unions from exercising the right to strike.

Wabba stressed that there were clear procedures provided by law on how workers can embark on a strike, saying “once this legal requirement is met, no- work- no pay rule cannot apply.”