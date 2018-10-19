NGO Distributes Relief Materials To Flood Victims In Kebbi

An NGO, Action Aid Nigeria, has distributed relief materials to flood victims in Bagudo and Suru Local Government areas of Kebbi.

The Director Partnership and Local Right Programme of the NGO, Hajiya Suwaiba Jibrin, made the donation on behalf of the Action Aid on Wednesday in Birinin Kebbi.

Jibrin, while handing over the relief materials to the victims, decried the effect of flood on residents in most local government areas of the state.

She said that the donation was to ease the hardship being faced by victims of the flood and windstorm disaster.

Jibrin explained that objective of the organisation was to reach vulnerable people affected by disasters.

She said that the organisation had distributed relief materials, through collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), to some parts of the country.

The director commended SEMA for giving them the opportunity to discharge their responsibilities in the state without any hindrance.

One of the beneficiaries, Malam Isa Shuaibu, appealed to other NGOs to come to their aid.

“The hardship inflicted by the flood can only be understood better by anyone who visits the community,’’ Shuaibu said.