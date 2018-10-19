NCDMB, Philanthropist Donate Relief Materials To Flood Victims

Victims of the flood who were displaced from their homes heaved a sigh of relief, as the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) donated truckload of materials to designated camps to rehabilitate internally displaced persons in Bayelsa state

Making the donation at the Igbogene camp, The Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote, pleaded with oil/multi-national construction firms to also assist displaced persons to cushion their pains over properties and valuables that perished in the flood in the state.

Also, succour came the way of displaced families of Obunagha and other cluster communities of Gbarain in Yenagoa, as a philanthropist, Keniebi Okoko, donated several items worth millions of naira to the residents who lost their means of livelihood to the severe floods.

During the event on Saturday, many of the affected families also decried the seeming neglect by the authorities as well as the oil companies operating in the area.

Specifically, Wabote urged oil industry operators, including oil services firms, contractor working in the region to come to the aid of hundreds of thousands of flood victims who are in dire need of food, clothing, mattresses and toiletries.

Austin Pade, Yenagoa