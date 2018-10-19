Monarch Seeks Maintenance, Protection Of ICT Centre

Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja has stressed the need for the maintenance and protection of the new Information Communication Technology Centre established by House of Representatives member for Andoni – Opobo/Nkoro Constituency, Hon Awaji-Inombek Abiante.

Speaking through the spokesman of the Opobo Alapu Council, Alabo Godwin Bupo in Opobo Town recently, King Jaja said the centre is a place of learning as the facility will enhance education in the area.

He commended Hon. Abiante for building and equipping the centre, which has about 30 computers with internet facilities and trainers.

The monarch said the law- maker had earned the respect and support of Opobo people as the facility was an important vehicle to enhance the knowledge of young students.

Earlier, representative of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Darlington Wokocha stated that the lawmaker had demonstrated that he loves his constituents and wants the best for them.

Hon Wokocha described Abiante as one lawmaker who is always interested in the wellbeing of his constituents, and is bent on reducing their plight.

In his remarks, Hon Abiante said the project had been on for a while as it was meant to improve the quality of education as well as expose students to the outside world.

In his words, “It does not matter where a project is sited. What matters is the impact of the project on the lives of the people.”

He disclosed that the centre was one of the projects nominated by him to be executed in his constituency, as he expressed happiness that it has been realised.

Abiante urged students to effectively utilise the facility and promised to provide a trainer and internet connectivity for training of the youngsters in the use of computer.